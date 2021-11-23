U.S. flour millers continue to face supply chain problems, an industry leader says.
"But that being said, flour is being delivered," said Jane DeMarchi, president of the North American Millers Association. "It may be that there's a little less wiggle room in the timing of deliveries, prices may be changing. ... We are facing what others are facing, but the flour is getting delivered."
DeMarchi cited a smaller wheat crop caused by the drought along with transportation problems and labor shortages.
"My sense is it's just a little bit of everything," she said.
No one knows exactly how long the crunch will last, she said. The industry expects the situation to improve in 2022.
"There won't be challenges meeting the demand," said Tim O'Connor, president of the Wheat Foods Council.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are the prime baking season, O'Connor said.
The council anticipates a "strong" home baking season for the holidays due to a rekindled interest in home baking following "unprecedented" demand in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initial demand outstripped the availability of consumer packages of flour in stores, and the industry had to make adjustments.
Even after the initial boom in home baking, consumer demand for flour is still up 30%, O'Connor estimated.
But DeMarchi said the interest in home baking doesn't quite cover the lost flour consumption due to food service cutbacks during the pandemic.
Total U.S. wheat ground for flour in July to September was nearly 231 million bushels, up from 223 million bushels in the previous three months.
That is still down from 234 million bushels during July to September 2020, according to the USDA Flour Milling Products report.
"Eating at home really was good for a lot of different parts of our business," DeMarchi said. "Not just home backing, but also eating breakfast at home, eating breakfast at all, cooking pasta, frozen pizza — all those things, they did go up."
She said she hopes "we'll be able to maintain some of this growth in the grocery store and grow the food service as well."
Home baking is a visible but relatively small portion of the flour milling industry, less than 10%, DeMarchi said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.