Ethanol production plant (copy)

An ethanol production plant in South Dakota.

 Getty Images

Midwest corn and soybean growers took their shot this week at persuading a federal court to block California from phasing out gas and diesel vehicles and prevent other states, including Washington and Oregon, from following suit.

The farmers grow feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel and say they will be hurt by requirements that new vehicles be powered by electricity or hydrogen.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you