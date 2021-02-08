A nonprofit group will hold a meeting to discuss two proposed climate bills and whether they address farmer needs.
The Palouse chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby hosts a virtual meeting on agriculture, soil health and climate policy at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
They're seeking input from farmers and agricultural industry members on the proposed Growing Climate Solutions Act, about how producers can get payments from voluntary carbon credit markets and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, about how decreasing carbon emissions can help stabilize the climate and reduce unpredictability for farmers and ranchers.
Both bills were proposed last year, but are likely to be reintroduced this year, said Judy Meuth, co-leader of the organization.
The group will seek input on the proposed bills — whether they would help, or whether adjustments need to be made, Meuth said.
University of Idaho professor Jodi Johnson-Maynard, leader of the Landscapes in Transition research study, will speak about the long-term and short-term benefits of better soil health.
Jeremy Bunch, Shepherd's Grain sales, research and logistics manager, will speak about the company's experience working with carbon credit markets.
The group will take the feedback from farmers back to Congress, Meuth said.
"They have been facing unprecedented changes because of climate events we didn't use to see," she said of farmers. "They're more frequent and more intense."
Concerning changes include heat spikes that change the wheat's protein content, affecting the markets where they can send their crop, and different rainfall patterns during harvest, she said.
"Those kinds of things are happening more often and they're more extreme," she said. "Climate change is global, but it's got effects locally everywhere. Our local impacts on the ag community are becoming more and more untenable."