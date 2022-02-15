The University of California-Davis is leading a $15 million, five-year research project to accelerate wheat breeding to meet new climate realities and train a new generation of plant breeders.
A USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant will create a coordinated consortium of 41 wheat breeders and researchers from 22 institutions in 20 states. Researchers from Mexico and the United Kingdom are also participating.
UC-Davis plant sciences professor Jorge Dubcovsky, who leads the research, said the effort is a continuation of public breeding efforts. The researchers have been working together for the last 20 years, he said.
"You cannot create a general, magic, climate-resistant wheat," Dubcovsky told the Capital Press. "What you do is accelerate your breeding cycles and try to be more efficient, so you are always catching up with the variation on the environment that you are breeding for."
The project will provide a centralized facility to analyze data from growers and breeding programs, to provide more information faster about the varieties under development. The data will be entered into a central database, Dubcovsky said.
Four high-throughput USDA genotyping labs are part of the project, which will allow all data collected from growers and breeders and genetic information to select varieties faster, Dubcovsky said.
"Breeding is always local," Dubcovsky said. "The varieties that are good for Texas are not the same that are good for the Pacific Northwest, and are completely different than the varieties we grow in California."
Yield is always one of the highest priorities, to feed more people. As climate changes, pathogen populations shift and can become a high priority. Drought resistance and baking quality are other key traits.
"Quality and disease resistance, we understand the genetics very well," Dubcovsky said. "Yield is more complicated. Each year, what makes the top variety yield better is different than the next year. If one year there's a lot of wind, the variety that doesn't shatter will be the top variety. If the next year there's a lot of rain and you have lodging, the variety that doesn't lodge will be the best one. The next year, you have a lot of (pathogen pressure), and only the varieties that will be resistant will be the best one. Every year, you get different results. It's not that easy to integrate all that information."
The database will help breeders determine which varieties will work best in which part of the country, he said.
Washington State University, University of Idaho and the USDA Agricultural Research Service branch in Washington are among those participating in the consortium.
"These efforts will directly contribute to PNW variety development for both winter and spring wheat programs at WSU," WSU spring wheat breeder Mike Pumphrey said.
The project will also help train future plant breeders.
Twenty plant Ph.D. students in breeding programs will participate in fieldwork, collect data from drones and DNA samples, and learn to integrate that information to accelerate wheat breeding. The students will participate in online and face-to-face workshops, educational events and national scientific conferences.
Much of plant breeding has moved into the private sector, so there are fewer public breeding programs releasing varieties in the U.S., Dubcovsky said.
"You cannot train plant breeders if you don't have a breeding program," Dubcovsky said. "We are using all these technologies also to prepare students (for) the place where they will be working."
Large private companies have similar abilities to collect data and select traits.
"It's kind of putting the public breeding programs at the same level (as) the modern private breeding companies, so then we can train students in modern plant breeding," Dubcovsky said.
Dubcovsky has been breeding wheat at UC-Davis since 1997. He estimates he's released 20 wheat varieties.
"My goal is to have something better than what the growers have in the field today," he said. "The main benefit of this large grant is not a particular trait or a thing. It's to help us coordinate all the breeding programs and train all the students as a group. It will allow us to avoid duplication of effort, to move efforts together. ... The important thing is the coordination."