In recent years, some malting barley has been harvested at higher moisture levels due to the weather and late planting, according to the American Malting Barley Association, which has published tips for drying the crop.
Drying barley must be done with great care, the association says, as malting requires a high percentage of vigorously germinating kernels to produce the quality needed for brewing, distilling and food.
The association partnered with North Dakota State University and the Institute for Barley and Malt Sciences to publish "Harvesting, Drying and Storing Malting Barley." It outlines best practices for handling malting barley.
According to the publication, malting barley should be dried without added heat, but if heating must be used, the air temperature should be no higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ashley McFarland, vice president and technical director for the association, said some newer malting barley varieties take longer to dry.
This year, weather has been the biggest challenge, she said. "I think a lot of folks have learned how to work with those varieties."
Growers will have to pay attention when there's a later harvest season, she said.
"I think the new normal is there's no normal any more," she said. "We all just need to realize that every year might be a little different and we need to be flexible. Building in that flexibility will essentially build resilience into your operation."
Idaho is projected to produce 55 million bushels this year, followed by Montana with 36 million bushels and North Dakota with 34 million bushels. Washington is projected to produce 5.8 million bushels.
Most malting barley acres are contracted. McFarland recommends farmers talk to buyers to ensure they use the preferred post-harvest handling procedures.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com