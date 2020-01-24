Four varieties have been added to the American Malting Barley Association's list of recommendations.
"The list is just to let growers know what the industry expects to be using in the coming crop year," said Scott Heisel, vice president and technical director of the association.
Most malting barley is grown under contract.
Can farmers raise a malting barley not on the list?
"It's not really a good idea unless you have someone you can sell it to," Heisel said. "Even if it is on the list, it's good to check with your local contracting agency, check local markets, make sure there's demand in your area for a specific variety."
Some varieties on the list serve a niche market, so only limited quantities are needed by the industry, Heisel said.
"There's no way to know until you actually go out and find out from your local purchaser of malting barley what varieties what you should be growing," he said.
New to the list this year are:
• LCS Odyssey, a spring two-row malting variety developed by Limagrain's United Kingdom breeding company.
According to the association, LCS Odyssey has an "unusually wide" area of agronomic adaptation, achieving peak yields in Montana, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest.
"It has a real interesting property for the distilling industry," Heisel said. "Not only can brewers use it, but it would be good for all-malt distilling as well."
• AAC Connect, a two-row spring malting barley variety developed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Brandon Research Centre.
It has plump kernels, good resistance to lodging, improved resistance to FHB, and has greater yield than AC Metcalfe and CDC Copeland, according to the association.
The variety is licensed to Canterra Seeds in Canada and distributed in the U.S. by Meridian Seeds.
"Some of our members tried it out in the U.S. and found it did well here," Heisel said.
• Moravian 170, an early maturing two-row spring variety, and Moravian 164, a medium-statured two-row spring variety, were developed by Bob Brunick of Molson Coors Beverage Co. to be produced in Colorado.
Winter varieties are also under development. They require less irrigation because they start growing earlier in the season, allowing them to compete with weeds and achieve 25% more yield over spring varieties.
"Breeding is a long process," Heisel said. "There's multiple segments to the market — we really need a little bit of everything, multiple different types of varieties being developed."
Nothing is leaving the list this year. Heisel estimates it could be a record for total number of recommended varieties.
"We did ask our members about each and every one of the varieties on there, and somebody wants to make sure there's at least a small quantity of each one of those in the coming season," he said.