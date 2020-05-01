The American Malting Barley Association recently added ABI Eagle, a variety suited for irrigated production in Idaho and Montana, to its list of recommended varieties.
The variety was developed by Busch Agricultural Resources LLC.
The variety joins the association's list because of its quality and agronomic value, said Scott Heisel, vice president and technical director for the malting barley association.
"We're heading into planting season, so we want to make sure it's on the list," he said. "In case growers have questions about it ... it's good to have it on there."
The variety combines high malt extract with "very good" grain yield potential, according to the association. It has agronomic advantages with a short plant stature, resistance to lodging, early maturity, high test weight and good kernel plumpness.
The association typically releases its list in January. But every few years, a new variety might be added in the middle of the year, Heisel said.
Heisel expects the variety will ultimately prove to be "one of the major varieties," replacing some of Anheuser-Busch's older varieties.
The list is used to let growers know what the industry expects to be using in the coming crop year. Most malting barley is grown under contract.
Malting barley demand has been affected as brewers was impacted but coronavirus shutdowns, Heisel said. He pointed to the effect of COVID-19 stay-in-place orders on beer consumption, including the loss of key sales events such as St. Patrick's Day and March Madness.
"Right now this is short-term," he said. "The hope is we can bounce back from this fairly quickly, but it's certainly going to have some kind of impact."