It was admiration for her fellow farmers that inspired Jamie Kress to seek to represent them nationwide as an officer in the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Kress joined the NAWG board as secretary during the Commodity Classic last month in Orlando, Fla. She will move through the organization's leadership positions during the coming years.
The connections she developed through the Idaho Grain Producers Association have helped put "faces to the stories," Kress said.
"Suddenly the world got bigger and smaller all at the same time," Kress said. "I began to put people with the news cycle or the situations."
For example, one friend in Texas had his entire farm "obliterated" by a tornado last year, while another friend in Colorado suffered through one of the worst droughts he's ever seen.
It led her to a greater appreciation of NAWG's efforts to help farmers on a national level, she said.
She first joined the board in 2018 as a representative for the grain producers association.
Kress stressed that she has an open-door policy for phone calls, emails and new ideas or concerns.
"I've been representing Idaho, and now I have a broader responsibility to represent the nation," she said. "My work is their work. My job is to make sure they're well-represented."
NAWG priorities for the farm bill include maintaining crop insurance and obtaining more funding for USDA's Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development program.
The organization also wants to ensure that the bill's financial protections, the Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, still work.
"The environment we've been farming in the last several years has maybe exposed a few issues in the way those programs are designed," Kress said, pointing to extreme input cost increases. "There might be some tweaks we can do to make them function a little better."
Kress was raised in Aberdeen, Idaho, where her family owned several tire stores.
"We kept the farmers in our part of Bingham County and Power County going," she said. "I was very comfortable, very familiar with the agriculture lifestyle through my family's business."
Husband Cory's family has farmed in the Rockland Valley for more than 100 years.
The couple returned to the farm in 2003, and bought their first farm together the following year. They raise wheat, canola, mustard, safflower and dry peas.
They've been married 22 years and have two children. Son Tyson is a senior and daughter Hailey is a freshman at Rockland High School.
For Kress, the best part of farming is working as a husband-and-wife team.
"I also just generally love the peace, quiet and beauty that comes with living on a farm," she said.
Kress said NAWG has been supportive of her as a mother stepping into a leadership role, including her husband and her children in events and understanding that they're top priority for her.
"We're farm families," she said. "If my family and my farm's not doing well, that's the same for all the other farmers in the country. If those things aren't doing well, then what are we advocating for?"
