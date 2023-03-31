0407_CP_MW Jamie Kress courtesy

Jamie Kress, center, new secretary of the National Association of Wheat Growers, is joined by daughter Hailey, left, and son Tyson, right, as she speaks about her desire to run for a NAWG officer position. Kress said her love and admiration for farm families inspired her to go through the leadership positions of the organization.

 Courtesy Jamie Kress

It was admiration for her fellow farmers that inspired Jamie Kress to seek to represent them nationwide as an officer in the National Association of Wheat Growers.

Kress joined the NAWG board as secretary during the Commodity Classic last month in Orlando, Fla. She will move through the organization's leadership positions during the coming years.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

