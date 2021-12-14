LIND, Wash. — As of Nov. 30, Washington State University's dryland research station has received 297.24 inches of precipitation in the form of rain, snow and hail since Bill Schillinger first arrived Jan. 1, 1993.
That's about 10 inches a year.
During that time, Schillinger has devoted his professional life to helping farmers flourish on the scant precipitation the region gets each year.
Schillinger will retire Jan. 7 after 29 years as a scientist and director at the 1,320-acre station.
Schillinger, who turns 70 this week, said his wife of 38 years, Valerie, reminded him, "I've worked hard all my life and at age 70, maybe I should not work quite as hard on this, and turn my passions and energy to something else, including some nice things along with her."
Research priorities over the years have included combatting wind erosion, alternative crops to winter wheat and extensive long-term research projects, including a cropping systems study 25 years in the making and a winter pea study in its 12th year.
Ritzville, Wash., wheat farmer Ron Jirava has worked with Schillinger nearly all 29 years.
"One of the things I always appreciated about Bill was he was actually a farmer at heart," Jirava said. "He listened to the growers and it was about our best interests. 'What can I do to help?' It was just that search of how to make things better out here."
Schillinger grew up on a dryland wheat farm south of Odessa, Wash. His father planned for him to join the farm, but, with his mom's blessing, Schillinger joined the Peace Corps, then got his master's degree and got married. He and Valerie have two adult children.
He worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Africa and Asia for 10 years, then returned to get a Ph.D. before going to work for WSU.
Schillinger said he hopes WSU will begin the search for a replacement at the Lind station soon, to continue the long-term studies.
In the meantime, the staff can keep them going, he said.
"If this position I've occupied is not filled, all of these ongoing, long-term experiments will be ruined," he said. "You can't just put them on hold."
Jirava also hopes the position is filled soon so Schillinger's work can continue.
"There were times it was like, 'Are we really making any headway?'" he said. "Well, we are, because more times than not, it would be like, 'OK, that didn't work. What did we learn?' We learn more from things not working than we do when they did work. Because a lot of times, if it worked, we'd go, 'What did we do? Why did it work?'"
Schillinger plans to stick around as an emeritus professor, working 15 to 20 hours a week.
"I was just a guy who came in and was fortunate to be selected for this position, and have the opportunity to do this work," he said. "I've really liked the freedom to come out here in the drylands ... to do research which is important to the farmers."