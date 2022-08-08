0812_CP_MW Port of Lewiston managers 2

Incoming Port of Lewiston general manager Scott Corbitt, left, and departing general manager David Doeringsfeld on a grain barge during a trade team visit July 15 in Lewiston, Idaho. The general managers are working together during the transition period. Corbitt arrived in late June and Doeringsfeld will retire in January.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

LEWISTON, Idaho — Stopping any plans to breach the four lower Snake River dams remains a top priority, the incoming and outgoing general managers of the Port of Lewiston say.

"It has gone from a science-based and practical application of the river kind of a decision and it's become political," said Scott Corbitt, the new manager. "Once things become political, it just gets a whole lot harder to make good decisions. You get other influencers than what those of us who want to base it on facts and data would really want."

