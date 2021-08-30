As farmers consider ways to save money this year by saving seed, Lauren Port wants them to know that not all seeds are created equal.
Port is the manager of the Washington State Crop Improvement Association, which works with breeding programs to assure seed quality and protect seed varieties.
"My concern for farmers is that they are looking at the bottom line and are asking themselves if they should save seed from their 2021 crop and plant this fall for their own use, or whether they should purchase seed from a dealer," said Port.
Wheat farmers should be aware that saving seed may infringe on the intellectual property rights of the variety owner, she said.
Most wheat varieties are protected by plant variety protection (PVP) and many have additional “Title V” protection, which allows them to be sold only as a class of certified seed.
PVP with or without Title V is a protection method based on the Plant Variety Protection Act passed by Congress in 1970, and amended in 1994.
"The PVP Act allows farmers to save seed of protected varieties to plant his or her own holdings, but many breeding programs are using contractual agreements with farmers that specifically disallow any saving of seed," Port said.
She recommends farmers to check with their seed dealer to determine whether they can save seed from this year's harvest.
"That seed dealer should be able to tell you if your seed purchase included any contractual agreements that would prohibit grower-saved seed," she said.
Farmers may also notice that there is no “common” seed available for the varieties that are dominating the state's cropping systems, Port said. Common seed is not certified.
Typically, common seed is less expensive than certified seed because field inspection or certification are not required, or the seed producer has not had to invest in the more expensive earlier generations of foundation or registered seed to produce the current seed crop.
The absence of common seed is also due to PVP protections, specifically for the varieties with Title V protection that can only be sold as certified seed.
"A general rule of thumb is that if it is a Clearfield winter wheat, the variety can only be sold as certified seed and will not be available as common," Port said.
All Washington State University winter wheats released in the last 10 years, starting with the soft white winter Otto, have Title V protection and can only be sold as certified seed, she said.
Other breeding programs are less consistent with their use of Title V, although most varieties have the basic PVP protection, but do manage seed classes via contract, Port said.
There are three classes of certified seed: foundation, registered and certified.
Fields producing each class of seed, and the resulting cleaned seed lots, are held to specific standards.
“'Certified' is the name we give to this whole process, but is also the class of seed that is widely available for farmers to purchase to plant a commercial crop," Port said.
The association certifies small grains, peas, lentils, chickpeas, buckwheat, tree seed and sorghum, and the state Department of Agriculture certifies all other seed crops, including corn, grass, alfalfa and carrots.
When certified seed is produced, a certification agency inspects the seed production field to make sure it meets the standards, and then inspects the resulting seed to make sure it meets basic standards for germination and purity, Port said.
The association doesn't directly inspect the seed crop. It reviews reports of an analysis done at specific approved testing labs to check that standards are met.
Each state agency is part of the Association of Seed Certifying Agencies, which sets minimum standards.
Common seed is held to no standard other than the state seed labeling law, which is separate from certification. It must be labeled and not contain noxious weeds.