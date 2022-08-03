0805_CP_MW John Day Dam 3

Workers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put a floating bulkhead — a movable wall used to block the flow of water — in place behind the upstream side gate of the John Day Dam navigation lock July 26 following a malfunction of the gate due to a broken guide wheel.

 Chris Gaylord/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could return the navigation lock at the John Day Dam to full service as early as next week.

The Corps has been repairing a damaged guide wheel on the upstream navigation lock gate.

