The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could return the navigation lock at the John Day Dam to full service as early as next week.
The Corps has been repairing a damaged guide wheel on the upstream navigation lock gate.
A completion date hasn't yet been determined.
"Ideally, it would happen next week, but we still need to repair/replace the guide wheel," said Edward "Tom" Conning, public affairs specialist for the Corps' Portland district.
Corps technicians found the damage July 25, and closed the lock to river traffic. They then moved to limited lockages the next evening, slowing barge traffic on the river.
Replacement parts are to arrive Aug. 3, and the Corps will begin replacing the guide wheels.
"It looks like this was wear and tear on the bushings, which is why we’re replacing all of the bushings on the guide wheels," Conning said.
The Corps will share the information with the team that will manage the next annual maintenance outage for the other locks on the river system, Conning said.
"We understand the impact to river users and are focused on minimizing the disruption by repairing the damage as efficiently as possible," Conning said.
The Columbia and Snake rivers are major conduits for exporting Northwest wheat and barley and corn and soybeans from the Upper Midwest.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
