Japan rice

Rice grows in Japan. Excess rice is being used as animal feed and flour for bread.

 123rf

TOKYO — A movement is afoot in Japan to substitute locally grown rice and corn for a small amount of imported wheat used for food and fodder.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted international markets, and a weak yen have substantially increased the cost of imported wheat. Last January a dollar equaled about 113 yen. As of Monday, a U.S. dollar equaled about 146 yen, a 29% drop in value.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you