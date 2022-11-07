TOKYO — A movement is afoot in Japan to substitute locally grown rice and corn for a small amount of imported wheat used for food and fodder.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted international markets, and a weak yen have substantially increased the cost of imported wheat. Last January a dollar equaled about 113 yen. As of Monday, a U.S. dollar equaled about 146 yen, a 29% drop in value.
Reduced consumption of rice by the Japanese has also resulted in a surplus of that commodity. The nation's consumption of rice is decreasing by about 100,000 tons every year, Takumi Tatsubori, an official at Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, told the Capital Press.
Because of less rice consumption, the government is promoting a shift from growing rice to other crops that are in greater demand, Tatsubori said. "...We support the conversion from staple rice to feed crops such as grass and corn. ..."
Tatsubori said corn, kouryan sorghum and wheat are imported for animal feed.
As the value of the yen has fallen, domestic feed prices have become competitive with imports.
Yasuhiro Matsuzaki, who raises about 3,000 egg-laying hens at a farm in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, gives domestic feed to about a third of his birds, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Before the pandemic, the price of domestic feed was about 50% higher than that of imported feed, but now they are "not much different," Matsuzaki told Kyodo.
Mitake Food Manufacturing, a rice flour-producing company based in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, reported that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine several food companies have contacted it saying they would replace wheat flour with rice flour, Kyodo reported.
Different types of rice, including those that can be used for making bread or noodles, have been developed, Kyodo reported.
Kyodo reported that local governments are increasingly supporting such moves, including Fukuoka Prefecture, which provides subsidies for products using local rice flour.
U.S. wheat exporters should not fear a great loss of market anytime soon, as market watchers believe the impact will be minimal for the time being.
MAFF works closely with Japanese flour millers to determine the U.S. wheat classes, volumes and quality specifications they need, and the demand has been remarkably steady, U.S. Wheat Associates Japan representative Kazunori Nakano told the Capital Press.
"We don’t anticipate great competition from rice production incentives," Nakano said.
Japan Flour Millers Association Executive Director Yasuo Sasaki echoed Nakano.
Recent demand for rice flour is about 40,000 tons, and manufacturers are small-scale, making raw material costs and manufacturing costs more expensive than wheat flour, Sasaki told the Capital Press.
Compared to the 6.5 million tons of yearly demand for wheat, the demand for rice remains extremely small, Sasaki said.
"In order to expand the demand for rice flour, it is necessary to develop new products that take advantage of the characteristics of rice flour, rationalize manufacturing costs, etc., rather than just as a substitute for wheat flour," he said.
Rice flour is particularly unsuitable for noodles, Japan Rice Flour Millers Association adviser Senichiro Takahashi told the Capital Press.
Rice flour noodles are not stable in quality and have not been mass-produced, Takahashi said.
"Therefore, the demand for rice flour for noodles has not increased as much as for bread," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.