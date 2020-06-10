Blaine Jacobson will retire from the Idaho Wheat Commission at the end of June, after 18 years as its executive director.
"Every bit of those 18 years has been enjoyable," Jacobson told the Capital Press. "I enjoyed the wheat growers I've worked with, the commissioners I reported to. I've had excellent staff. All of them have been really great."
He also said he has enjoyed working with the leaders of other commodity groups, including Idaho's potato, barley, bean and wine commissions.
Jacobson, 65, notified the commission board last June of his plans.
Jacobson will be replaced by Casey Chumrau, formerly the South America marketing manager and market analyst for U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry.
Chumrau joined the commission in January to begin the transition.
"I think she'll take Idaho wheat to another level," Jacobson said.
He plans to remain involved in the industry, volunteering on task forces and advisory committees.
He will also be involved in family business interests. He and wife Cynthia have four children and 12 grandchildren. They plan to remain in Boise.
They've traveled to 60 countries and plan to do a little more, and spend time with family, Jacobson said.
He and Cynthia own a wheat, potato and sugar beet farm in Cassia County, which they rent to a farmer.
Jacobson is a seven-year survivor of stage 4 cancer. It's in remission, he said.
"I do want to just have more time to enjoy various things," he said.
He grew up on a small wheat farm in Bonneville County.
"We didn't have the scale you need today to support yourself and a family," he said. "That's why I developed a different career to go into."
His business background includes other commodities, including orange juice, bananas and potatoes, before working for the wheat commission.
The leadership Jacobson displayed at the national level helped make Idaho "a lot greater" than its wheat acreage would suggest, said farmer "Potlatch Joe" Anderson of Potlatch, Idaho. He is retired from the commission and was formerly on the Idaho Grain Producers Association board.
"The benefits of the wheat industry from hiring Blaine go far beyond the borders of Idaho," he said.
"He has become widely regarded as one of the most effective and knowledgeable state grain executives in the country," said grower "Genesee Joe" Anderson, of Genesee, Idaho, incoming chairman of the wheat commission.
Jacobson is particularly proud of the decade he spent as chairman of the food aid working group for U.S. Wheat Associates and National Association of Wheat Growers. The joint committee provides 5% of the harvest each year to food aid.
Jacobson's favorite part of the job was the farmers he worked for. He enjoyed getting out to field days to meet with them, he said.
Jacobson continues to tout the health benefits of wheat despite the fad diets that come and go.
"It's too bad there are people that want to try to make a buck off of pushing inaccurate information," he said. "I have maybe 50 highly nutritious foods I include as part of my cancer-fighting diet on a regular basis, and wheat is among those. It's got more nutrients than many common vegetables have."