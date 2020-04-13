Inspectors working for the state of Washington continue to keep the grain moving despite the COVID-19 shutdowns that have impacted most of the economy.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee's social distancing initiative, the grain inspection program has changed the way it does business, said Phil Garcia, program manager.
Farmers can drop samples of their grain in boxes, which staffers collect. They can also select what they want inspectors to do, including falling number, moisture level or protein tests.
"We're still running fluidly ... just with a different method," Garcia said.
In 2019, the program ran about 24,500 samples, 18,400 protein tests, 10,560 falling number tests and 2,000 phytosanitary certifications.
The busiest season is typically July through October, but the program operates year-round.
The number of samples submitted was initially reduced slightly, but has rebounded, Garcia said. Staff size remains the same, but some employees work from home, rotating with those who work in the laboratory.
"We're here to support the farmers," Garcia said.
The program also conducts mandatory inspections of grain exports as a third party for overseas customers, to make sure that shipments meet phytosanitary requirements and contract specifications.
The state provides unbiased, third-party services under a USDA Agricultural Marketing Service delegation of authority and is funded by fees for service.
"To continue the grain flow and the food system, for export and domestic, we want to make sure the offices are providing the same services as if there was not a pandemic," Garcia said.
Exports remain consistent and farmers are still requesting tests domestically, he said.
A contingency plan is in place if the COVID-19 outbreak impacts the staff, Garcia said.
"I don't see any real reductions happening in staffs; I just see us continuing social distancing up until the governor decides everything is OK," he said. "An even once that occurs, we'll still be very careful how we proceed until this pandemic is completely over."
All grain exported from the U.S. has to be inspected, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. It's a task that's taken seriously, he said.
"The grain standard and unbiased inspection serve as a third-party verification of the quality of the wheat (overseas buyers are) receiving," Squires said. "It gives credibility to our system."
Farmers and foreign buyers can be confident in the services the program provides, Garcia said.
"We are committed to keeping things status quo," he said.
Services are available to grain and commodity trade, end users and other interested parties on request 24 hours a day, seven days a week by contacting inspection offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Aberdeen, Longview, Kalama, Vancouver, Pasco, Spokane or Colfax.