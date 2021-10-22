Two of Washington state's top Democrats say they are "fully committed" to a joint federal-state process to consider salmon recovery, including potentially breaching four dams on the lower Snake River.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press release that they will build on "the important data and previously conducted research" to help guide the process. They want to determine "whether there are reasonable means for replacing the benefits" provided by the dams, "sufficient to support breaching" as part of a salmon recovery strategy for the Snake River and the Pacific Northwest.
"We approach this question with open minds and without a predetermined decision," they said in a joint statement. "Both of us believe that, for the region to move forward, the time has come to identify specific details for how the impacts of breach can, or cannot, be mitigated."
The recommendations will be completed by July 31.
Murray and Inslee say they will also engage in "robust" outreach to communities across the Pacific Northwest to solicit their views, including "close consultation and advisement by treaty-protected Tribes whose unique perspectives and sovereignty each of us deeply appreciates."
"We intend to consult with individuals and groups with a wide range of views on the question of dam breaching to ensure the needs of the entire region are addressed," they said.
Murray will work in Washington, D.C., to ensure salmon recovery is part of any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strategy in the 2022 fiscal year Water Resources Development Act, including possible expert analysis by federal agencies of breaching as part of a solution, according to the release.
“Without this critical step, options that may be essential to salmon restoration could be excluded from the most timely and viable federal legislative vehicle," the release states.
The Water Resources Development Act is a biennial bill that serves as the primary authorizing legislation for civil works projects and programs carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Murray will work to secure in the 2022 Water Resources Development Act an authorization of an analysis of the four Lower Snake River dams that will evaluate the costs and impacts of breach alongside other options.
A 2020 federal report by the Corps, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration concluded dam breaching was not feasible, citing higher energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, higher transportation costs for farmers and the loss of irrigation water for 48,000 acres of farmland.
“We appreciate Senator Murray’s and Governor Inslee’s continued commitment to seek out fact-based information and solutions related to the future of the Columbia River System," said Matt Rabe, regional director of public affairs for the Northwest division of the Corps. "We stand ready to support their efforts with our available data and technical experience.”
Kurt Miller, executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, which serves not-for-profit electric utilities, welcomed Inslee and Murray's dedication to salmon recovery, but expressed concern for their apparent focus on the dams.
"With massive declines in chinook salmon survival up and down in the Pacific Coast over the past 50 years tied to climate change and a warming ocean, the idea of breaching major carbon-free generation infrastructure just doesn’t make sense," Miller said. "It is important to note that our region and the nation are falling behind when it comes to decarbonization, according to the recent Code Red for Humanity issued by the United Nations earlier this year. We don’t want to dig a deeper hole in our efforts to reduce our region’s carbon footprint."
Inslee and Murray's announcement seems to reframe the issue of whether the lower Snake dams' services can be replaced instead of whether they should be replaced, Miller said.
"The calls to breach the dams for salmon recovery lacks the scientific rigor necessary for such a drastic decision," he said. "There is still so much we don’t know about salmon and we risk doing more long-term harm than good by breaching the dams, given the context of climate change. It doesn’t sound like Senator Murray and Governor Inslee intend to address that issue."
“Every community in the Pacific Northwest knows the value and importance of our iconic salmon runs — the time is now to take decisive action," according to the Inslee-Murray statement. "We look forward to working with every community from every part of the Pacific Northwest and those on both sides of the aisle to finally establish a regional path forward to save the salmon.”