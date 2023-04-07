Starvation Farms (copy)

Northwest wheat farmers are facing higher costs and a late spring.

 Ben Lonergan/EO Media Group

As a late spring beckons, input costs are top of mind for Northwest wheat farmers.

"Especially after last year’s input prices increased so exorbitantly in a short period of time and with rising inflation," said Britany Hurst Marchant, Idaho Wheat Commission executive director. "We have seen fertilizer prices soften a bit, which is helpful, but fuel and transportation costs are still high for everyone, and those are all factors farmers consider when making seasonal decisions."

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

