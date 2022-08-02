Industry members remember longtime Northwest wheat breeder Clarence Peterson for the way his research continues to impact farmers today.
Clarence James "Pete" Peterson Jr. died July 18 at age 93, according to his family.
Peterson began his career with the USDA-ARS in Pullman, Wash., in 1959 as a technician for groundbreaking wheat breeder Orville Vogel. With Vogel’s encouragement, he took a leave of absence and completed his Ph.D. in 1970 at Oregon State University under the direction of Warren Kronstad, also a key figure in wheat breeding.
Peterson returned to Pullman and assumed Vogel’s breeding program upon Vogel's retirement in 1972. The breeding position and program transitioned to Washington State University in 1988. He retired in 1994.
Vogel, Peterson and USDA ARS wheat breeder Bob Allan worked as a team to develop better soft white and club wheat cultivars targeted to the region, said Kimberly Garland-Campbell, current club wheat breeder for the USDA ARS.
Peterson had a major impact on the Pacific Northwest wheat industry through the release and wide-scale adoption of his winter wheat varieties, including Daws, Dusty, Hiller, Kmor, Lewjain, Luke and Rod.
His variety Eltan was the top variety in Washington state from 2001 to 2010 and has been grown on more than 8.5 million acres.
"Dr. Peterson's cultivars were widely grown when they were released and his crown achievement was Eltan," Garland-Campbell said. "He once said, 'You win some and lose some, and we won big with Eltan.'"
According to Garland-Campbell, legend has it that Eltan was almost discarded, likely because of weak straw, until they realized that it had excellent snow mold tolerance and the best winter survival of any soft white wheat.
"Because Eltan combined these two traits, Eltan is a parent or grandparent in most of the current releases from the WSU winter wheat program," she said. "Growers now are growing Otto, Devote and Curiosity, all decedents of Eltan."
With Peterson's passing and Allan's passing in March 2021, Garland-Campbell said, "we have now lost both members of a highly successful team of scientists who left a great legacy to current breeders and to PNW wheat growers."
"Dr. Peterson was an incredible breeder and person," said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. "I remember going to my first research review, and Dr. Peterson was describing the breeding program and varieties. I just thought, 'Wow, this guy lives and breathes wheat varieties and breeding.'"
Peterson released 11 varieties during his tenure, Squires said.
"He continued a great legacy of breeding at WSU, and passed on that same legacy to subsequent breeders," Squires said.
Peterson's son, Jim Peterson, is one of those breeders, having been a wheat breeder at Oregon State University from 1998 to 2010. He also helped establish Limagrain Cereal Seeds as vice president of research before retiring in March 2021.
Jim Peterson and his siblings recalled their father being "up early and home late during field season, spending a lot of time outdoors, a lot of time on the roads and a lot of time at field days working with growers."
"Dad was not a scientist per se — he was really more of a wheat breeder, he liked working with the farmers, working on the farm with the growers, and that was where he also had his biggest impact," Jim Peterson said. "It was always about working with the farmers in the state and doing what was in their best interest."
When Jim Peterson became a wheat breeder, his father would continue to quiz him about what was new and how it was developing.
"Wheat really did never leave his blood, he was always asking about it," Jim Peterson said. "At the end of the day, he had impact on the farm, and that's where he wanted it."
A graveside service and celebration of life for Clarence Peterson took place July 27 in Moscow, Idaho.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, please direct donations or memorials to the Clarence and Jane Peterson Scholarship Endowment, established at the University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive MS 3143, Moscow, Idaho, 83844-3143. Please indicate donations are in honor of Dr. Clarence Peterson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.