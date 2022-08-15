After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wheat industry trade teams have resumed in the Pacific Northwest.
Nearly a dozen teams are slated to tour the region this summer, said Amanda Hoey, CEO of Oregon Wheat, including teams from Vietnam and Japan, which visited last week.
"Group sizes are definitely larger than the norm, given pent-up demand from a few years inability to travel for these visits," she said.
The Washington Grain Commission is hosting 10 trade teams from June through September, said Mary Palmer Sullivan, commission vice president. Customers learn about wheat variety development and breeding at Washington State University, grain elevators and by talking with farmers.
"A lot of these folks have never been to a wheat field or talked to a farmer," Sullivan said. "They learned a lot and asked a ton of questions. That makes it really fun, when they're really interactive and feel relaxed to ask the questions they want."
Idaho has hosted two trade teams so far this summer. They included customers the Middle East, North Africa, Ecuador and Peru, said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
The wheat organizations provide updates on crop quality and harvest progress, as well as the production process, from variety development to the farm and through the supply chain to their countries, Chumrau said.
"The personal interaction with our customers overseas is so vital, and really broadens the perspectives of these customers," she said. "The connections they make with the farmers and other agribusiness partners are really important to the growth and development of these professionals, and help with the commitment to purchasing U.S. wheat."
"It's been a long time," said Darren Padget, a Grass Valley, Ore., farmer, past chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates and board member of the Oregon Wheat Commission. "Everybody, both on the U.S. side and the foreign side, are pleased to see this start to happen. Nothing beats face-to-face."
U.S. Wheat, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, has 12 trade teams on the schedule, making stops in several states.
"There are fewer teams this year, compared to the typical number of teams before the pandemic, but everyone is very happy to be traveling again and experience the 2022 crop," said Steve Wirsching, director of U.S. Wheat's West Coast office in Portland.
Wirsching said U.S. Wheat's focus is on bringing the next generation of flour millers and buyers to experience the U.S. wheat industry first-hand.
"The same generational turnover that is happening on our farms is also happening with overseas flour milling companies," he said.
In-person trade teams and virtual meetings prove that the U.S. wheat market "remains open and transparent," Wirsching said.
"Trade teams demonstrate that our wheat and the people who supply it are dependable, that there is nothing hidden about our wheat quality nor our market system, and that our farmers are economically resilient and concerned about producing wheat sustainably," he said.
The grain commission has to be flexible in its scheduling, Sullivan said. Some countries require different forms of proof of testing negative for COVID in order for travelers to return and in one instance, half of a trade team arrived later than its other members due to flight delays.
When the industry pivoted to Zoom online meetings, it opened up the ability to communicate to larger groups of people, Sullivan said.
"As a result, some of the meetings or opportunities that otherwise would have been maybe focused on four or five people are now opening up to sometimes 50 to 100 people that want to know about the crop," she said. "A lot of people are willing to jump on a call or webinar and hear first hand about the crop."
That will continue, to a certain extent, she said. "We're not limiting ourselves."
"We know for sure that, seen in person, the iconic 'amber waves of grain' are very impressive to our customers," Wirsching said. "There is no better way to demonstrate the value that comes from the cooperation between farmers, the grain handlers, our state wheat commission members, and the transportation system to produce safe and wholesome wheat. We hope that the customers who visit also feel like they have a stake in that cooperative effort."
