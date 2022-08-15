Trade teams courtesy 2

USDA Agricultural Research Service club wheat breeder Kim Campbell tours wheat variety trials at Washington State University's Spillman Farm with the Japan club wheat exchange team July 12 in Pullman, Wash. From left are Campbell; Bungo Hirano, assistant manager of the quality control and assurance group in the production division at Nisshin Flour Milling, Inc.; Hajime Akashi, director and head of laboratory, Flour Millers Association; Hiroyuki Kawakami, manager of the wheat research team at the innovation center central laboratory at NIPPN Corp.; and Kazunori "Rick" Nakano, Japan Country Director for U.S. Wheat Associates.

 Lori Maricle/Washington Grain Commission

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wheat industry trade teams have resumed in the Pacific Northwest.

Nearly a dozen teams are slated to tour the region this summer, said Amanda Hoey, CEO of Oregon Wheat, including teams from Vietnam and Japan, which visited last week.

