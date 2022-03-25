If ports in Ukraine are still closed come summer, disruption of the world's wheat market could become "much bigger," analysts say.
The Ukraine conflict remains the biggest factor impacting global wheat supply in the short term, said Gro Intelligence senior research analyst Will Osnato.
But, he said, countries having to import more wheat than usual and drought in the U.S. will have a bigger impact on prices later in the year.
Ukraine's wheat crop is entering a key growing phase. Lack of fieldwork and fertilizer applications could hurt yields, he said.
Ukraine's farmers would typically harvest the new crop in July.
Exports through Ukraine's western border are estimated at 10% to 15% of capacity.
The Black Sea region typically exports 11 million tons each of wheat and corn, 2.2 million to 3.3 million tons of sunflower oil and 2.2 million tons of barley from March to June.
Ukraine's ports are closed. Russian ports are operating, but freight rates are "substantially higher," and it's difficult to book new cargos, Osnato and analyst Kelly Goughary said.
"Wheat will continue to be the ag bellwether for the Black Sea conflict," Goughary said.
Wheat futures prices are up 70% to 80% over a year ago. They said March 8 was one of the most volatile days in the history of the wheat market.
The heightened price reaction to the war comes on the heels of an already tightening supply, Goughary said.
Major exporter stocks-to-use ratios are the tightest since 2007-2008. On top of the Black Sea export disruption, about 22 million tons of wheat was lost to drought in North America.
The speakers pointed to strong demand from China, the world's largest wheat importer. Last year, China imported more than 10 million metric tons, the most in 25 years, and almost double the amount imported the previous year.
"This tightened world stocks further," Goughary said.
China's growing meat consumption has increased demand for wheat and other grains as animal feed.
China is also the world's largest wheat producer, at 151 million tons. Current USDA projections indicate China will import 9.5 million metric tons of wheat during the current marketing year.
The analysts expect more demand from other top importers.
An increase in acreage elsewhere in the world can't solve the supply gap for some time, they said. More than 75% of the world's wheat production is already planted.
The analysts pointed to average to below average growing conditions in the U.S., EU and China.
India and Australia could help fill the gap. The European Union has only a limited ability to significantly expand exports.
U.S. wheat supplies are available, but freight makes it cost prohibitive, they said.
"The U.S. has become a residual supplier of wheat, only sourced when there is truly a need or prices are low enough to encourage demand," Goughary said.
The war will dominate the headlines, but production will ultimately determine wheat prices for the next 6 to 12 months, Osnato said.
"It just doesn't appear we're going to be growing our way out of this high-price environment in the short term," he said.