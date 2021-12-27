As the new president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, Lucas Spratling wants farmers to become more engaged in the legislature and Congress.
"I keep repeating that, but it's really important," he said. "I'm the president of (Idaho Grain Producers), but that doesn't mean anything if Grain Producers doesn't have a strong, unified voice for farmers."
The presidency is a one-year term.
Spratling raises wheat, barley, alfalfa and rents land for sugar beet production on about 1,500 acres in the Raft River Valley. He first became involved when he got a phone call to fill in for someone at a meeting in Boise.
"I immediately knew we needed to be in Boise and we needed to be in Washington, D.C.," he said. "...(A) lot of the times, we go and tell the representatives what we need, and what needs to be changed, and it actually happens, and they don't know about it until we bring it to their attention."
Spratling expects the 2022 legislative session and Congress to move a little faster, coming in an election year.
"We really need to focus on our input costs, fertilizer and everything," he said. "Watch this new administration, what they're coming out with and keep an eye on the infrastructure bill that just passed."
Spratling wants to increase advocacy for agriculture, particularly for grain markets.
He hopes growers get more involved in the political system and take action when needed.
"Get ahold of our representatives, they listen," he said. "We need to have a strong voice together."
