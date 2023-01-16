Ty Iverson has wanted to be president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association for a long time.
He's getting the chance, serving a one-year term.
"I'm excited, I think it's going to be a fun year," he said.
Iverson studied agricultural business at the University of Idaho, with an emphasis on agricultural policy. He has worked as an agricultural lobbyist.
Leadership is in his blood.
He remembers tagging along with his father while he was an association president, and his grandfather is a former president of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
"I think the timing just all worked out," he said. "I'm really grateful to be a part of it."
Iverson's priorities are to build on what the league has already created. He's been on the executive board four years.
"It should be a pretty smooth transition, I think," he said.
Iverson returned to the farm about 15 years ago. He's raising wheat, barley, canola, timothy grass seed and alfalfa and timothy hay.
His favorite part of farming is working outside.
"Every day brings a new challenge, and I like that," he said. "It keeps me invigorated because I never get bored on the farm."
As a farmer in Bonners Ferry, the Snake River dams are an important issue for Iverson's operation.
"In North Idaho, pretty much all of our wheat goes through that river system to Portland," he said. "My hope is that we can continue to leave the dams in place, and that transportation system we have."
But farmers must also be vigilant and proactive in finding ways to protect the salmon, he said.
"Our opponents on this issue have created this narrative that you're either pro-dam or pro-salmon, and you can't be both, and I don't believe in that," he said. "I consider myself pro-dam and pro-salmon. I think we can find a way for both to exist."
The organization has been working with NAWG on priorities in the next farm bill, particularly crop insurance.
Iverson, the Idaho association and NAWG are closely monitoring President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act funding for conservation programs.
The Idaho association has a program in which a board members invite and mentor a neighbors to help them see what involvement is about.
"That's been really helpful to show a lot of growers what we do and why it's important," he said.
