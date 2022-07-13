Idaho barley production will be substantially higher this year, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates.
The agency in a July 12 report forecast production at 62.2 million bushels, up 43% from last year. Harvested area is expected to rise by 70,000 acres to 560,000, up nearly 14.3%. Yield is expected to be 111 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels or 24.7%.
NASS March 31 estimated a 2% drop in planted acres from 2021. Snow accumulation stalled in much of this year’s first quarter. Reservoir levels were low following the previous season’s drought and heavy irrigation usage.
April, May and part of June brought unusually wet, cold conditions.
“Grains like barley love cool, wet conditions during the spring,” said Laura Wilder, Idaho Barley Commission administrator. “Growers have planted more barley, and we are expecting significantly better yields than last year.”
Newdale-based grower Dwight Little said that in his area, irrigated barley looks good and dry-land barley is starting to show stress. Dry-land growers typically seed less densely so fewer plants compete for water and nutrients per unit of ground.
A heatwave arrived in early to mid-July, the impacts of which are yet to be determined, he said. Meanwhile, wind is making it tougher to irrigate efficiently.
Little is cautiously optimistic.
“It’s not in the bin yet,” he said.
Wilder said last year’s production fell to a 10-year low due to drought and unusually high early-summer heat. Yields in 2020 hit a record high.
NASS said Idaho produced 37% of the nation’s barley last year. The State Department of Agriculture says more than 75% of production is malt. Several major brewing companies operate in the state.
Idaho, Montana and North Dakota lead the U.S. in barley production.
