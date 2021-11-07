BOISE — Citing escalating construction costs, the Idaho Wheat Commission has put plans for its new downtown Boise building on hold.
Shelving the project for now means the grower-funded commission will have more money in reserve if it's needed to get through the fiscal year in light of the smaller 2021 crop.
“Commissioners have responsibly and judiciously built some reserves, for special projects but more importantly for low production years like this, so that when revenue drops significantly, the commission can continue to carry out its mission,” executive director Casey Chumrau said.
“So far, we have plans to go forward with all of our activities in person, and we do have sufficient reserves to make up for any revenue shortfall,” she said.
First-quarter revenue came in around the long-term average, “but we have been told from industry representatives that the next three quarters likely will be significantly slower because of the lower production year,” Chumrau said.
The commission collects 3.5 cents per bushel at the first point of sale. USDA reported Idaho wheat production in 2021, in all classes, fell 32% to 76.5 million bushels.
“That was purely a result of the drought and extreme high temperatures that we saw throughout the growing season, which took a significant toll on yield, because planted acres were only 1% lower than 2020,” Chumrau said.
Compared to 2021, the Wheat Commission board expects planted acres to stay unchanged or possibly increase 1-3%, she said. Prices are higher, but so are input costs.
The commission for several years has planned a larger replacement for the 1945 building it owns at 821 W. State St. in downtown Boise west of the state Capitol.
The existing building is 7,500 square feet with a partial second story. It houses six other agriculture organizations.
The new building will have three stories and 27,300 square feet. The 2021 Idaho Legislature authorized the commission to have the State Building Authority issue up to $3.5 million in bonds for it. Separately, the commission set aside $3.5 million of its reserves under the enabling legislation.
“Our building plans are on pause based on significantly higher costs in the last year,” Chumrau said. An updated estimate said the project’s costs jumped 30% between July 2020 and July 2021.
The building was originally estimated to cost $6 million to $7 million.
“As the stewards of Idaho wheat growers’ money, we knew we really had to take a pause, reassess and make sure it was still the best and most efficient use of grower dollars,” she said.
Chumrau said the commission is looking at many options, including proceeding if costs drop.
As for the existing building, “we know that we have a very unique asset and that we are fortunate to have it,” she said. “We want to make sure we are making the best choice looking forward.”
The building and site are tax exempt because a state agency owns them, but their unofficial “behind-the-scenes” value is about $1.3 million, according to Erin Brady, Ada County Appraisal Division Supervisor.