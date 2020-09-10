The Idaho Wheat Commission plans to replace the building it owns near the state Capitol in downtown Boise.
The commission since 2003 has owned a 7,500-square-foot building with a partial second story at 821 W. State St. IWC aims to construct a three-story, 27,300-square-foot building in its place.
The 75-year-old existing building includes offices for the Idaho Grain Producers Association; state barley, bean and wine commissions; Milk Producers of Idaho; and the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
Food Producers of Idaho, an advocacy group including many agricultural organizations, holds its weekly meetings there during the state legislative session.
Wheat Commission Executive Director Casey Chumrau said the building “creates an environment of collaboration and a true community, where we are more aware of the issues and concerns of the other ag industries so that we are better able to support one another.”
Most current tenants have expressed interest in occupying the new building, and IWC has approached additional ag-related groups, she said.
Additional meeting space and enclosed parking are among the new features that are planned.
“Commissioners have approved the project to move forward, but there will still be some decision points as we go along,” Chumrau said.
General architectural design is completed, she said. IWC needs approval from the Idaho Legislature, the City of Boise and the state Transportation Department, as State Street is a state highway.
Larson Architects has been working on the project and will involve the state Public Works and Building Safety divisions.
Chumrau said that if the 2021 Legislature approves the project, contractor qualification and bidding would follow.
“To borrow money, as a quasi-state agency we are going through the State Building Authority with the intention of using the state’s bonding authority in addition to our own cash reserves,” she said.
The estimated cost is $5.5 million. Chumrau said the commission plans to put at least $2 million of its reserve funds toward the project.
IWC has worked on the plan for a couple of years. Blaine Jacobson, who in late June retired after 18 years as executive director, is donating his time to help see the project through to completion.
“We still have a lot of pieces of the puzzle to put together, but we have anticipated all of these different challenges and the timing of those challenges,” Chumrau said.
“In the long run, it will be a sound financial investment for growers, which will allow more money to be invested in our mission of research, market development and grower education,” she said. The existing building’s maintenance costs lately outweigh many benefits of ownership.
Idaho has about 4,500 wheat growers. IWC collects 3.5 cents per bushel at the first point of sale. Farmers in the state this year planted 1.26 million acres of wheat.