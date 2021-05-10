The Idaho Wheat Commission will begin its new "Farm Chat" online series next week.
"One of the three pillars of our mission is grower education," said Casey Chumrau, executive director of the commission. "We're looking to really meet them where they are, at this point."
More growers are comfortable with online seminars and programs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chumrau said. The session allows the commission to provide resources to all farmers in the state at the same time.
The first topic is controlling the weed China lettuce, presented by University of Idaho Extension weed management specialist Albert Adjesiwor, at 9 a.m. Mountain time on May 17.
"We're going to cover a broad range of topics in short but thorough online episodes," Chumrau said. "It's intended to be an informal conversation, one you might have with your neighbor when you run into them in town and start discussing a common issue."
Other topics could include grain marketing, export market development, taxes, farm programs and other timely, useful subjects.
Sessions will be recorded and posted online for farmers' convenience.
"We're really hoping eventually we can build this grower resource library (as an) on-demand source of information," she said.