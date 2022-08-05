Britany Hurst Marchant says growers can look for a smooth transition as she takes over leadership of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
Marchant will become commission's executive director Sept. 1. She replaces Casey Chumrau, who joined the commission in 2020 and is leaving to become CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
Marchant said she's had good mentors and examples of leadership while working for the Idaho Commission, particularly Chumrau, who encouraged her to apply for the job.
"Working with and being mentored by Casey and the commissioners will facilitate continuity and an easy transition," Marchant told the Capital Press. "Hopefully growers can expect the same quality leadership they're used to, although Casey leaves big shoes to fill."
Marchant joined the commission as communications and grower education manager in December 2017. She previously worked as communications director, lobbyist and environmental policy director for the Idaho Cattle Association.
The commission's general priorities are to get Idaho wheat into domestic and international markets, Marchant said. Half of Idaho's wheat crop is exported.
"Making sure those markets stay open, so (growers') family farms are profitable and sustainable into the future," she said.
Marchant grew up in the Mini-Cassia, "rural, agricultural" area of south-central Idaho. She attended Boise State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.
She wanted to be a lobbyist and work on the policy side of the industry, she said.
She is "working on behalf of the people who put food on our tables, and the tables around the world," she said. "Farm families are the backbone of Western culture and Idaho's economy, and it's very important to me."
“While we had a pool of excellent candidates to choose from, Britany was the obvious choice for the position," commission chairman Clark Hamilton said in a press release. "She brings a wealth of knowledge to the table with her previous work with the commission. Her passion for agriculture in Idaho, knowledge of the wheat industry, and her professional experience and connections made her the right choice for the job. We look forward to the future and great things to come with Britany at the helm.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com