Britany Hurst Marchant says growers can look for a smooth transition as she takes over leadership of the Idaho Wheat Commission.

Marchant will become commission's executive director Sept. 1. She replaces Casey Chumrau, who joined the commission in 2020 and is leaving to become CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

