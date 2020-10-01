High yields this year have kept Idaho in the nation’s top spot for barley production.
The Sept. 30 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Small Grains 2020 Summary said U.S. farmers planted 2,621,000 acres, down 5.4% from 2019, Harvested acres totaled 2,133,000, down 3.9%.
Idaho barley growers planted 530,000 acres this year, compared to 550,000 in 2019 and 2018. Harvested acres in the state totaled 500,000, down from 530,000 last year.
U.S. barley yield averaged 77.5 bushels per acre this year, down from 77.7 bushels in 2019.
Idaho's average yield this year was 110 bushels per acre, up from 104 in 2019.
National acreage leader Montana yielded an average of 63 bushels per acre, up from 59.
Total U.S. barley production was 165,324,000 bushels, down 4.1% from last year, USDA reported.
Idaho production of 55,000,000 bushels was up from 54,600,000 in 2019.
U.S. barley-production market share leaders are Idaho at 33%, Montana at 27.6% and North Dakota at 17.5%.
Higher yields drove Idaho's production gains, state Barley Commission Administrator Laura Wilder said.
“Growers I talked to statewide reported good quality and better-than-average yield,” she said. “Overall, it was an excellent year for Idaho barley.”
Wilder said growing conditions were good across the state.
Much of the Idaho crop is irrigated, which can increase the grower’s control and, ultimately, yield.
Some USDA estimates from earlier in the season looked low, Wilder said. In some years, Idaho barley planting isn’t completed when initial information is gathered, she said.
This year, some farmers may have planted barley instead of potatoes amid COVID-19 concerns.
The barley commission typically passes a conservative preliminary budget in June and a final budget in October, after analyzing final production totals.
“With this increase in final production numbers, IBC commissioners will re-evaluate the FY2021 budget at their Oct. 29 meeting in Pocatello,” Wilder said.