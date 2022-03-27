The Idaho Grain & Ag Center will receive nearly $800,000 in federal funding, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, announced.
The downtown Boise building, on State Street just west of the Capitol, houses eight agriculture organizations. The Idaho Wheat Commission owns and is considering replacing the 1945 structure.
Simpson said at the building March 24 that the funding is designated for a conference room, shared workspace and technology. The building project will include a hub for research collaboration, meeting space for large groups, and technology enabling connection with growers around the state and nation.
He said an updated Grain & Ag Center will link rural and urban communities while benefiting the future of the ever-changing industry.
“Ag is paramount to Idaho,” Simpson said.
The Community Project Funding request took about six months to complete and approve.
“We knew this was an important one,” Simpson said of the project, to provide critical services to key industry.
The money, included in the most recent federal appropriations bill, must be spent within five years.
The Idaho Grain Producers Association is the recipient. Executive Director Stacey Satterlee said plans are to be determined. But the association, a tenant in the grower-owned building, could contribute to its replacement.
Association past president Jamie Kress, who farms near Rockland, said the building serves as a hub for Idaho agriculture.
“As our industry looks forward, we recognize it will be even more critical to work together — more closely and more frequently,” she said. It’s important the building remain “a valuable meeting place with adequate space and technology.”
The Idaho Wheat Commission late last year put on hold its plans to replace the structure with a three-story building. One factor was escalating construction costs. Another was a need to ensure sufficient budget reserves in light of the smaller 2021 crop and a return to a more traditional travel and event schedule as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
The original cost estimate was $6 million to $7 million. It would be paid with commission reserves and bond proceeds. The 2021 Idaho Legislature authorized the commission to bond for $3.5 million through the State Building Authority.
Casey Chumrau, the commission’s executive director, said the project remains on hold. But the new money is a big help as commission board members consider project feasibility and timing.
“We still need to be sure we are building the right building for us, and doing so at a time that isn’t volatile and risky,” she said. The new funding “doesn’t necessarily mean we are going to start tomorrow, but it gives us a lot more flexibility and opportunity to move forward.”
The commission collects 3.5 cents per bushel at the first point of sale to fund research, marketing and grower education.
Members of Congress can request Community Project Funding, which is one-time money, for state and local government grantees and eligible nonprofits.