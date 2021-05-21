Idaho Fish and Game this month completed a two-year trapping project that reduced the size of an elk herd with a history of crop depredation on private land.
The department trapped 14 elk this year and 17 last year, moving them to the Stanley area in central Idaho.
They originated from the Little Camas region to the southwest, where “we have had chronic depredation in the area from elk,” Roger Phillips, the department's public information supervisor, told Capital Press. “A big herd has developed over there and become quite comfortable.”
The project has helped reduce depredation in the Little Camas area, he said.
Fish and Game uses the strategy sparingly, he said.
“This is a pretty rare instance,” Phillips said. “We don’t try to translocate elk very often. It’s expensive and can be dangerous for employees and elk.”
Helicopters and specialized fencing are used.
Reducing the herd size and hazing animals out of the area reduce crop depredation, he said.
“We definitely will keep monitoring the situation, and if we have a need for more action, we will do that,” Phillips said.
Fish and Game said in a release that the elk herd “has a long history of living almost exclusively on private property and depredating on agricultural crops. Efforts to haze and reduce the size of the local herd have been successful in reducing the amount of depredation claims over the past three years in this area.”
Department officials said they decided to trap and move elk in response to the severity of depredation claims and hunter input.