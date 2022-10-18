1021_CP_MW Wheat yield contest courtesy

Idaho wheat farmer Rylee Reynolds, pictured with son Baker in 2021, won this year's national wheat yield contest with a record yield of 231 bushels per acre.

 Rylee Reynolds

Rylee Reynolds, his dad and grandpa don't do anything special when they select the part of their farm they're entering in the national wheat yield contest.

"We don't do anything different to our yield plot (than) we do to the rest of the farm," Reynolds told the Capital Press. "We're just picking a spot that looks good and we're thrashing that. ... It's just a random place that we decide, 'Yup, that looks pretty good, that's going to be our spot.'"

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you