Ririe, Idaho, farmer Clark Hamilton was elected secretary-treasurer of U.S. Wheat Associates during the organization's board meeting Jan. 14 in Washington, D.C.
Connecting with overseas customers tops Hamilton's list of priorities. He's hoping to build farmers' customer base and deepen overseas relationships during his time on the board.
"We're listening to you," is his message to overseas customers.
The organization has pivoted to virtual meetings with overseas customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know that U.S. Wheat has still done a fantastic job and still built those relationships despite the lack of travel," he said.
Hamilton is a third-generation farmer with roughly 6,000 acres. He has raised wheat, barley, potatoes, alfalfa, canola and dry peas since 1996.
He farms with his wife, Kristi, and sons Jordan and Logan and full-time worker Mitch Landon.
"I've got a good team," he said. "I couldn't do this without that good team."
Hamilton previously served as an executive officer on the Idaho Grain Producers Association board. He is a member of the Idaho Wheat Commission board and a member of Ririe Grain and Feed Cooperative Inc.
He is also active in leadership roles in his church and community.
"I've always felt like it's important to be involved in our industry," Hamilton said. "I felt strongly that if we want to preserve this way of life ... it's important for us to be involved and keep that industry strong."
Hamilton said he can't think of a more rewarding occupation. Farmers have the ability to work hard, see the results of their hard work and know that what they're producing is well-received.
"It's such a necessity," he said. "I joke around a lot about how everyone's got a lot of problems when they sit down at the dinner table, unless they don't have any food. Then they have one problem."
Michael Peters of Okarche, Okla., will be U.S> Wheat's vice chairman. Rhonda Larson of East Grand Forks, Minn., will be chairwoman.
Current chairman Darren Padget, of Grass Valley, Ore., will become past chairman.
They will begin their new leadership roles for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at the U.S. Wheat board meeting in June.
