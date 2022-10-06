Idaho led the U.S. in barley production again this year, helped by record-high average yields.
Planted acres stayed at 530,000 in 2020 and 2021 before increasing by nearly 5.7% to 560,000 this year, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said in it annual small grains summary Sept. 30.
Harvested acres totaled 500,000 in 2020 and 2021 before increasing by 8% to 540,000 this year.
Yield averaged 110 bushels per acre in 2020 and 89 in the drought-impacted 2021. Yield rose 24.7% to 111 this year. The 10-year average is 100.1.
Statewide total production was 55 million bushels in 2020 and 44.5 million in 2021. It jumped by 34.7% to 59.94 million this year, USDA said.
Yield per acre broke the 2020 record and was a key to the state leading the U.S. in production despite No. 2 Montana harvesting more acres, said Laura Wilder, Idaho Barley Commission administrator. Idaho’s high percentage of irrigated acres made a big difference.
The cold, wet spring benefited the Idaho crop and stood in contrast to the unusually hot, dry conditions early in the 2021 growing season, she said. For many growers who irrigate, water delivery season this year stretched longer than anticipated.
Montana harvested 840,000 acres, up 29.2% from 2021, USDA said. Yield averaged 41 bushels per acre, up by nearly 7.9%.
U.S. production was an estimated 174 million bushels, up 45% from the revised 2021 total of 120 million. National average yield increased by 18.9% to 71.7 bushels per acre.
Leaders in U.S. barley production share were Idaho at 34.4%, Montana at 27.6% and North Dakota at 19.8%, Wilder said.
