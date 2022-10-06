Barley stocks

Idaho barley acreage increased in 2022 by nearly 5.7% to 560,000 acres, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

 Capital Press file photo

Idaho led the U.S. in barley production again this year, helped by record-high average yields.

Planted acres stayed at 530,000 in 2020 and 2021 before increasing by nearly 5.7% to 560,000 this year, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said in it annual small grains summary Sept. 30.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you