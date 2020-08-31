Mike Wilkins is pleasantly surprised with this year's barley crop.
“A cold spring and hot, dry summer are not what you want, but the quality was there,” said Wilkins, who finished harvesting Aug. 22 near Burley, Idaho. “It was a good crop.”
Idaho is a major U.S. barley producer, growing more than 75% of its crop for malting, the state Department of Agriculture says.
“Overall, the quality is good to excellent,” said Juliet Marshall, University of Idaho research professor of cereals agronomy and pathology in Idaho Falls.
Frost in early May reduced yields in some high-elevation fields. Damage varied by position in a field, and if the barley was flowering or “heading out” at the time, she said.
However, “some of our dryland production of barley was very similar to irrigated production because we had some very timely rains in some upper elevations,” Marshall said. “We saw some excellent dryland yields in some upper-elevation areas.”
Most of the season’s heat came during the dry-down period, benefiting yield and quality, she said. “Overall environmental condition for the summer, for most areas, was perfect.”
North of Soda Springs, which is at an elevation of 5,774 feet, grower Scott Brown had about 25% of his dryland barley crop harvested early Aug. 31. Quality looked good, yield a bit above normal.
Three good rains in June helped, “and we didn’t have extremely hot temperatures,” he said. “For the most part, we’re fairly pleased with the crop and the way it looks now. But we’re still in the field.”
Wes Hubbard, who grows food barley near Bonner’s Ferry in northern Idaho, completed harvest Aug. 24. Quality and yield improved from 2019, he said. Seeding conditions were excellent, “and then we just kept getting nice rain.” Harvest conditions were ideally hot and dry.
“Sometimes we will experience a rain event, and that can really hurt our quality before harvest,” Hubbard said. “We never got that. You couldn’t really dial it up any better for us.”
Dwight Little finished harvesting irrigated barley Aug. 29 near Newdale, north of Rexburg. Quality exceeded his expectations and was excellent. Yields were 7-12% above 2019. Protein levels were lower than usual at his farm and in much of the growing area.
“The crop was pretty well headed out in May before the hot weather,” he said. “Had the hot weather been two weeks earlier, it would have been a different story.”
UI’s Marshall said lower barley proteins occurred in some locations where frost damage did not occur and yields exceeded expectations. “When nitrogen levels are targeting average yield and you have really good grain-fill conditions, there is often not enough nitrogen for both yield and protein.”
Wilkins said his area’s mostly hot, dry summer reduced pest and disease pressure.
USDA on June 30 reported Idaho barley growers planted 510,000 acres, down from 540,000 last year. Montana planted the most, followed by North Dakota and Idaho.
Little said some large companies contracted for fewer acres based on uncertain demand.