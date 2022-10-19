Total agricultural production in Idaho in 2021 dropped slightly as the livestock segment generated more revenue and crops brought in less.
The list of top 10 commodities by dollar value did not change.
Agricultural production value in the state last year was $8.32 billion, down 1% from 2020’s $8.41 billion, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a release.
Production value was $5.01 billion for livestock, up 5%, and $3.31 billion for crops, down 8%.
Drought gripped much of the state in 2021.
Production-value changes last year included increases of 19.7% for corn for grain, 15.8% for hay, 13.9% for potatoes, 13.2% for cattle and calves, 10.8% for onions and 5.3% for hops — which gained value for the ninth straight year.
On the negative side, sugar beets were down 33.3%, barley 11.5% and wheat 8.2%.
Value changes among commodities outside the top 10 included dry edible beans, down 25% to $40.3 million; peppermint, down 8% to $32 million; and honey, up 8% to $7.11 million, NASS said.
An overall decrease of just 1% last year is surprising at first glance, given the severe effects of drought on yields and total production, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation spokesman Sean Ellis said. But it “makes sense when you consider how much higher most commodity prices were. It’s fair to say most of the increases in value of production that came on the crop side had to do with higher prices rather than higher production.”
Significant increases in farm production costs offset most of the price gains, he said.
Nevertheless, the drought’s impact was seen in significant reductions in wheat, barley and sugar beet production values, Ellis said.
“The drought and severe early season heat wave in 2021 significantly reduced yields for most crops, and that’s reflected in these reductions,” he said.
The totals, which are farmgate cash receipts, underrepresent the commodities’ full impact, said Garth Taylor, a University of Idaho agricultural economist.
Forages’ actual value, for example, likely is about twice as high as receipts indicate given that much of the crops are used by the grower on-farm rather than sold, he said.
“We are a livestock-driven state,” Taylor said.
Animal agriculture accounts for three-quarters or more of actual production value when livestock and dairy sales are combined with inputs like silage and feed grain, he said.
The economic contributions of some other crops are higher than their receipts indicate because culls, peels, pulp and byproducts contribute to feed supplies, Taylor said.
