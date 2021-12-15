USDA is projecting tighter global and U.S. wheat supplies, low barley supplies in the U.S. and increasing global and domestic corn supplies in 2022.
“All marketing year average prices are increased from the last crop year … and largely that is due to these recent increases in prices,” said Pat Hatzenbuehler, University of Idaho assistant professor and extension specialist.
Global wheat stocks are tightening while demand is either constant or increasing, he said during the University’s Idaho Ag Outlook virtual conference.
Projected wheat stocks in the U.S. are much tighter than they were this year, and severe drought this growing season in Idaho and the Northwest contributed to the decline in available wheat, he said.
Idaho’s wheat yields in 2021 fell far below the trend of 90 bushels an acre to 67 bushels, he said.
“USDA is projecting marketing year average prices that are higher in 2022 relative to 2021,” he said.
Price increases are expected through the winter months, but there could be some downside risk when information on planted acreage becomes available, he said.
USDA is forecasting an average wheat price of $6.90 a bushel for 2022, up from $5.05 in 2021.
It’s a different story for barley supplies. There’s not much information on global supplies, but U.S. supplies have been decreasing since 2005. However, there’s an increase in the stocks-to-use ratio, he said.
“People are substituting away from barley just because there’s ... less available,” he said.
Drought also had a big impact on Idaho barley production in 2021. Yields were 90 bushels per acre, and the trend is more than 100 bushels.
Like wheat, barley prices might increase over the next couple of months until more information comes out on planted acreage, he said.
USDA is forecasting the 2022 price at $5.15, up from $4.75 in 2021.
Global corn supplies have been increasing since 2005 with a substantial jump in 2016, but supplies have been stagnant or declining in the past few years. That implies the stocks-to-use ratio is declining or staying constant, he said.
The same is true for the U.S. corn supply, but a little bit of a rebound is projected for 2022.
“The Idaho supply trend is somewhat similar to the U.S. and global markets but with more fluctuations that (are) due to crop rotations and other things,” he said.
This year’s yields for Idaho corn, primarily under irrigation, were higher than the trend at more than 200 bushels per acre, he said.
USDA is projecting average corn prices in 2022 at $5.45 a bushel, up from $4.53 in 2021.
The key factor that could change the price outlook in grain markets is planted acreage, and it will be interesting to see how much of each crop is planted considering the high fertilizer prices, he said.
Other things that can affect markets are growing conditions in other grain-growing countries and China’s demand. A strong U.S. dollar could also weigh on prices for U.S. grains.
“So those are things that might cause price increases to either not be as strong or to reverse to the negative,” he said.