Soft white wheat from the Pacific Northwest with higher protein due to heat and drought stress is going to food assistance programs in Yemen.
"In a year where protein is higher, it's really critical that we maintain those food aid purchases," said Joe Bippert, Washington Grain Commission program director. "It helps us off-load and sell that higher protein soft white wheat to a market that is able to handle it."
The remaining wheat is also higher protein but more easily blended to the specifications of customers requiring lower protein, Bippert said.
Soft white wheat customers typically require a maximum of 10.5% protein.
Higher protein wheat is detrimental for most soft white wheat products such as cookies and cakes, impacting flavor, color, mouthfeel or causing stress fractures.
The high-protein wheat can be used in Yemen, a Middle Eastern nation, for flatbread.
The U.S. Agency for International Development works with partners to provide food assistance to the most vulnerable people around the world.
Yemen also purchases wheat for commercial production, with protein content meeting customer specifications, Bippert said.
Commercial purchases and food aid for Yemen are almost exclusively U.S. soft white wheat, which is primarily grown in the Pacific Northwest.
Yemen is consistently in the top five markets for soft white wheat, Bippert said.
Commercial sales to Yemen over the past five years have averaged about 341,000 metric tons. Total U.S. wheat exports to Yemen, including commercial sales and food aid, over the same five years average about 578,000 metric tons.
Nearly 200,000 metric tons are currently tendered for Yemen, representing 43% of all U.S. wheat food aid donations so far in the 2021-2022 marketing year, said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry.
It's hard to predict if there will be more purchases, or to estimate the volume, Mercer said.
The Yemen donation program primarily uses soft white wheat because the wheat is donated whole for home milling or baking, Mercer said. Because of that, a maximum protein content isn't specified.
"The 'ordinary protein' specification in the USAID donational program does bode well in a year like this as it should help control costs and actually provide a high quality product, protein content-wise, to the Yemeni people," Mercer said.
Because lower-protein soft white wheat is generally more desirable, it can generate a premium, Mercer said. This year, more of the soft white crop will have above-normal protein levels and will be priced lower than low-protein soft white wheat.
Growers may still be subject to a reduced price for their higher-protein wheat at local grain elevators. Each elevator makes its own pricing decision, Bippert said.
"I know elevators are working hard to try to get the best price for the farmer," Bippert said. "They're looking for every avenue they can to sell wheat because if there's no market, then no one makes money."
Some wheat may still wind up in feed channels.
"It's more desirable to have a maximum 10.5% protein," Bippert said. "It doesn't mean we can't sell the higher protein, it's just more challenging."