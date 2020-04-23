Large crude oil supplies and shrinking demand will mean diesel fuel and gasoline prices will remain low for a while, an economist says.
The drop in oil prices was caused by a feud between the Russians and Saudi Arabians, who increased crude production at a time when storage was maxed out and worldwide demand was low due to the coronavirus quarantine, said Randy Fortenbery, small grains economist at Washington State University.
Even with a new agreement to reduce production, supply will continue to exceed demand, Fortenbery said.
The recent drop of crude oil futures into negative territory was "dramatic" for oil, but has previously occurred for some other commodities, including onions in the 1960s and nearly to zero for hogs in 1998, Fortenbery said.
A negative price on the day a futures contract expires or delivery has to happen means sellers were willing to pay buyers to take inventory, Fortenbery said.
Fuel and fertilizer prices could drop as a result of low oil prices, Fortenbery said. Diesel "rack" prices, the price refiners charge to deliver fuel to a wholesaler, fell about 15 cents per gallon in the Spokane area in recent days, Fortenbery said.
It will take a while for those lower prices to appear at the pump, he said. Refiners will likely charge a price based on what they paid for the oil currently in storage. The diesel manufactured today isn't from the crude that had a negative price, it's oil bought a month or more ago, Fortenbery said.
"You kind of have to work through some inventory before the low-price commodity shows up at the wholesale or retail level," he said.
Even though the U.S., Mexico and the 15 member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, have potentially agreed to reduce production, it takes a while to close the "spigot" globally, Fortenbery said.
"We'll continue to see oil supply in excess of storage capacity and demand needs for the next several weeks," he said. "That will put pressure on crude oil prices in the short run."
How long that lasts also depends on how long it takes the economy to reopen and people to resume driving, flying or using other forms of transportation, he said.
Cheaper fuel should make shipping commodities more attractive, Fortenbery said.
However, lower fuel prices don't give any single nation an advantage, he said.
For example, wheat merchants around the world are all paying lower fuel prices, so U.S. producers do not have an advantage over their wheat-producing competitors, he noted.
Another factor is the value of the U.S. dollar, he said. Increased uncertainty in financial markets has caused the dollar to strengthen against most foreign currencies, he said.
The Russian ruble has declined in comparison to the dollar. As of Thursday, $1 was equal to 74.53 rubles. Russia competes with the U.S. in wheat production and exports.
"The more expensive our currency is relative to theirs, the less competitive we will be with them going into the export market," Fortenbery said.
That will affect the 2021 marketing year. Right now, Russia has a limit on how much wheat it is willing to export, Fortenbery said.
But the euro has also depreciated relative to the dollar, so European wheat growers have picked up most of the export market share Russia gave up. As of Thursday, $1 equalled .92 euro.
Heading into the next crop year, U.S. export opportunities will be affected by what happens to currency values, Fortenbery predicted.