Scott Heisel will take over as the new president of the American Malting Barley Association beginning Oct. 1.
Heisel has been with the organization 34 years. He replaces retiring president Mike Davis, who will become senior adviser.
The association's priorities will continue to be supporting development of public malting barley varieties, national barley research and agricultural policy issues, such as crop insurance and farm programs.
Heisel called the association a "well-oiled machine."
"If certain issues pop up, we are able to address those," he told the Capital Press.
About 2.5 million acres of malting and feed barley are grown each year. Heisel doesn't expect that to change.
"Demand has been relatively stable," he said.
Heisel recommends farmers keep barley in their rotation, particularly after a "challenging" year with drought in many major malting barley growing regions.
"There's certainly going to be a strong demand next year for a good crop of malting barley," he said.
It's too early to predict seeding conditions for the next crop, he added.
Heisel was previously vice president and technical director. Ashley McFarland will replace him in that position. McFarland most recently worked in the nonprofit sector, but previously held positions in cooperative extension in several states, including Idaho, Iowa and Michigan.
