The protein levels in this year's Pacific Northwest wheat crop are well within the range desired by overseas customers, a Washington wheat leader says.
Data from a Washington Grain Commission survey indicates an average protein of 9.7%.
Early data from the Wheat Marketing Center shows a 10.3% average for the Pacific Northwest region.
"We hope these numbers hold and improve," said Glen Squires, CEO of the commission. Harvest is halfway through, he said.
Last year's regional average was 10% protein.
According to the Wheat Marketing Center, protein is an important factor for many wheat processing properties, such as water absorption and gluten strength. Low protein is desired for products such as snacks or cakes. High protein is desired for products such as pan breads, pasta, buns and frozen yeast-raised products.
Soft white wheat is used in pastries and crackers. It has weaker gluten than red wheats, so higher protein isn't desirable, Squires said.
Some customers require a maximum protein of 10.5%.
"When it gets up to 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, you know, then they're worried about those kinds of high protein," Squires said. "When it's down at 9%, that's too low."
The wheat industry lets customers know that a range of protein is always available.
Last year, more than half of the crop was in the 9% to 10.5 % protein range, Squires said. Some customers want higher proteins for flatbreads, and 28% of the crop was higher, while 14% had a protein level below 9%.
In hard red spring wheat, protein should be 13% to 14%. In hard red winter wheat, protein should be 10% to 12%.
In Washington, hard red spring wheat currently averages 14.3%, and hard red winter wheat averages 11.78%.
"Those proteins are right where they need to be," Squires said.
Moisture is averaging 8.6%, also desirable, Squires said. Customers like lower moisture, he said.
"Right now it seems like the crop is right in that sweet spot — low moisture, but the right protein," he said.
Generally, weather conditions determine protein levels, although farmers can influence them by applying nitrogen, Squires said.
"If we're in a drought situation where there's just not a lot of moisture, protein is going to be higher," Squires said. "When there's too much water, then proteins fall. The conditions are just really conducive to excellent crop quality this year."
Such conditions make Northwest wheat more viable for overseas customers, Squires said.
He notes that wheat prices are not very high. Soft white wheat is $5.50 to $5.59 per bushel on the Portland market.
"Of course the farmer wants higher prices and the customer wants lower prices," he said. "There's got to be a happy medium in there as well."