To be healthy, humans need to think small. The tiny microbes in their digestive system provide a big boost to the health of their body, a scientist says.
The actions of those microbes — known as the gut microbiome — are important to a person's overall health.
Here's a short version of how they work.
Grains such as wheat are a vital source of dietary fiber, but humans don't have the right enzymes to break that fiber down.
Those enzymes belong to the microbes in their gut that break down the fiber.
The resulting short-chain fatty acids are important fuel sources for intestinal cells, help lower blood pressure and improve heart health, and even travel to the brain and improve a person's mood.
"They do a lot, and that's just all through transforming dietary fiber, a nondigestible substance for us, into something that is usable for us," said Corrie Whisner, an Arizona State University associate professor.
Whisner spoke during a recent Idaho Wheat Commission "From the Field" webinar devoted to wheat nutrition and the gut microbiome.
That term, gut microbiome, describes all the microorganisms that live inside the gastrointestinal tract, including bacteria, fungi and viruses.
"All kinds of different little bugs that hang out in there and are a natural, symbiotic, important part of our metabolism," Whisner said. "These microbes are so important that they actually provide us with a lot of metabolic properties (and) serve as another organ, in some ways."
The microbes also release phytochemicals or other grain nutrients, such as ferulic acid, which is anti-inflammatory.
"Microbes can help to free that from things it's bound to, so they can get into our blood and absorb around and have anti-inflammatory benefits for us," Whisner said.
Whisner finds new ways to introduce important nutrients into the diets of children. Grains often play a role, she said.
Wheat is a good source of pre-biotic fiber, which have powerful health benefits. Wheat provides 70% of inulin and oligofructose, which have important health benefits for weight management, blood glucose management and improving calcium absorption, which can help prevent osteoporosis in the elderly and help children develop a strong skeleton from a young age.
The other primary sources are onions, bananas and garlic.
Idaho Wheat Commission executive director Britany Hurst Marchant asked Whisner about people who think they're experiencing gluten intolerance or wheat intolerance and possible ways to counteract it.
Inulin and oligofructose are primarily made of fructose sugars and highly fermentable. Gut microbes devour them, which can produce gas and possibly lead to bloating and discomfort, Whisner said.
"The good news is oftentimes, if you eat small doses and then slowly build up to more normal quantities that an average person would consume, you can really acclimate to that and you wouldn't have as many symptoms," Whisner said.
Other people might have a problem with highly fermentable fibers and sugars. They must take a step back, remove them from their diet, then slowly add them back one at a time to figure out which is causing the problem.
"Just because you get (gastrointestinal) distress doesn't mean that it's a bad thing," Whisner said. "If you've been avoiding wheat for a long time and you start eating it again, you're now getting these pre-biotic fibers. Your gut bugs are going to get excited and they are going to make gas. It's like their way of having a party."
Those people should give themselves a week or two to acclimate.
"I think we have a tendency to be afraid of bodily functions in the U.S.," Whisner said. "Knowing the difference between a real problem and something that's normal can be challenging."
Other things in wheat that could cause discomfort should be diagnosed by a gastroenterologist, Whisner said.
She cautions people against removing grains from their diet, since it's an important staple food and affordable.
"Removing something that has so many nutrients and good fibers in it, there are negative consequences that come with that," she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.