LIND, Wash. — Farmers will have the chance to meet the three candidates for a key position at Washington State University's dryland research station.
The new researcher will replace Bill Schillinger, who retired in January after 29 years at the station.
All visits will be at 10:30 a.m. in Ritzville:
• Yesuf Mohammed, Oct. 4; Washington Association of Wheat Growers conference room, 109 E. First Ave.
• Shikha Singh, Oct. 7; WAWG conference room.
• Surendra Singh, Oct. 11; WSU Adams County Extension office conference room; 205 W. Main Ave.
"We're just excited to be able to invite them onto campus," said Arron Carter, WSU winter wheat breeder and leader of the search committee. "They all have diverse backgrounds and experiences. We're excited to ... talk with them more and learn more about them and what they have to offer for the position."
The station is in the largest wheat production region in the state. Wheat is the main rotation crop, but Carter said the researcher's role will be to consider additional crops that will benefit growers and provide a profit.
He advised farmers to be prepared to share their experiences, concerns and interests for future research. He said the meetings are an opportunity for a good "back and forth" between farmers and researchers.
The university plans to fill the position by the end of the year.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com