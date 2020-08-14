A grant to the University of California-Berkeley will pay for research into advanced gene editing aimed at developing wheat that is resistant to pathogens.
The grant comes from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research in Washington, D.C. The 2Blades Foundation and Innovative Genomics Institute provided matching funds, for a total $3.2 million investment.
FFAR builds public-private partnerships to support agricultural research.
If successful, the three-year project could help growers reduce fungicide use by developing crops with improved resistance, Jeff Rosichan, director of the Crops of the Future collaborative for the foundation, told the Capital Press.
"This methodology allows scientists to put the newest and best disease resistance genes in the best germplasm that's currently available," he said.
Currently, scientists use traditional crop breeding to introduce, or stack, multiple resistance genes, but this is a time-consuming approach, according to FFAR.
As pathogens mutate, plant breeders or chemical producers must constantly work to keep one step ahead, Rosichan said.
It typically takes eight to 10 years to stack genes through conventional breeding. Gene editing accelerates the process, getting a variety to growers in possibly half the time, he said.
"It's really not a matter of being more resistant, it's a matter of trying to stack and create more hurdles for the pathogen to overcome," he said.
The UC-Berkeley research team, led by Brian Staskawicz and Ksenia Krasileva, uses gene editing technology to stack resistance genes in the wheat that recognize the pathogen’s proteins. By recognizing the proteins, the plant can fight the pathogen, even if it mutates.
The resulting wheat varieties will have greater yields and require fewer chemical inputs, according to FFAR.
Gene editing is not considered genetic modification, or GMOs, Rosichan said.
Many key overseas wheat-buying countries will not purchase GMO wheat.
Gene editing is more precise than genetic engineering, Rosichan said.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service oversees regulated genetically engineered wheat field trials, but agencies agree gene editing poses no risks, since it makes minor changes to the plant without incorporating any foreign DNA or genetic material, Rosichan said.
There is no GMO wheat for sale or in commercial production in the U.S. at this time.
"From a scientific point of view ... there probably isn't really a scientific downside to this research," Rosichan said. "It's really more about consumer acceptance of new technology."
Some European customers have expressed concerns, but researchers have petitioned the European Union to adopt a scientifically based assessment of risk instead of non-scientifically based perceived risk, he said.
"Growers really like to have the best tools out there to deal with their problems," he said. "This at least offers them a cost-effective, potentially successful way to stay ahead of the disease issue for longer."
Wheat varieties developed using gene editing could possibly enter the marketplace in six years, Rosichan said. Other gene-editing projects are being developed globally, as the technology gains more public acceptance.
According to FFAR, the grant includes computational and synthetic biology approaches to develop novel resistance genes, through the 2Blades Foundation’s wheat rusts consortium, for rust-resistant wheat.