SPOKANE — The Grain Shed cooperative is expanding its beer production.
The Grain Shed is a co-op of bakers, brewers and farmers in Spokane's South Perry District neighborhood. It is moving its brewing operations to the Steam Plant, a Spokane restaurant and brew pub.
The co-op could brew 20 to 25 barrels per month at its previous location. It can now brew 60 barrels per month at the Steam Plant, said brewer and co-founder Joel Williamson.
Each barrel is 31 gallons.
Previously, the Grain Shed made its beer at Bellwether Brewing, Williamson said. That's an "alternating proprietorship," where several licensed breweries take turns using the same equipment.
The Grain Shed brought its 1.5-barrel brewing system and fermentation vessels and purchased two 10-barrel fermentation vessels to install, Williamson said.
"We have grown such that we need more brewing capacity than we can access at Bellwether, so we are moving production into the Steam Plant," Williamson said.
The Grain Shed brews and sells about 100 barrels per year, using about 65 pounds of malt per barrel, depending on the beer. All malt comes from LINC Malt in Spokane Valley.
Williamson is a co-founder and member-owner in charge of finance for LINC Foods and LINC Malt. LINC and Grain Shed are separate worker- and farmer-owned co-ops.
Palouse Heritage is the only farmer-owner connected to the Grain Shed, which sources local ingredients through LINC Foods and LINC Malt.
The Grain Shed co-op began canning beer during the COVID-19 pandemic and sells them through local retailers.
Several additional locations are planned for the Grain Shed, Williamson said.
"(We) want to be ready to supply all of the beer we need for each of those when the time comes," he said.
The Grain Shed is building a kitchen and taproom in partnership with Bellwether in the Hillyard neighborhood of Spokane. It is slated to open in 2022.
The co-op is also building a stone flour mill, wholesale bakery and retail shop in Liberty Lake, 16 miles east of Spokane, also slated to open in 2022.
"This location would allow us to produce and sell more whole grain flour and more of our fantastic artisan breads which are in high demand, a demand we cannot currently meet as we are at full production capacity at the current location," Williamson said.
The Grain Shed has been profitable since its first full year in 2019, including during the pandemic, Williamson said. The company has eight worker-owners.
"Our members get to build wealth through profit sharing, which is something they would not otherwise have access to in any other food service job," he said.