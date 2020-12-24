Global grain stocks will be slightly higher this year, about 1.5% above last year after being on a downhill trend for the last few years.
“We are sitting in a pretty good place as far as having enough material, but also it has a bit of a negative impact on the world because of the supply that’s actually in the market,” Jon Hogge, University of Idaho Extension educator for Madison County, said during the university’s Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar.
Nonetheless, USDA is projecting higher U.S. corn, wheat and barley prices than in the 2019/20 marketing year.
The average corn price is projected at $4 a bushel, compared to $3.85 the previous year. The average wheat price is forecast at $4.80 a bushel, compared to $4.60 the previous year. The average barley price is forecast at $4.75 a bushel, compared to $4.70 the previous year.
Feed, food and export markets for corn are all increasing, he said.
Overall, U.S. corn exports were up 49% in 2020 to 67.3 million metric tons, which has been a huge boon to marketers and growers, he said.
Brazil’s corn exports were up 14.7%. But exports were down 22.8% from Ukraine and 26.2% from Russia.
On the corn import side, demand by the top seven importers was up 9% in 2020, compared to a 1% decline a year earlier
Imports of corn by China were up 71%, “which definitely tells the story,” he said.
China also played a big role in wheat markets, with imports up 48.7%.
“That’s a huge benefit to our program here in the United States and a big plus for prices,” he said.
Demand for wheat by the five major importers was up 5%, compared to a 2% increase the previous year.
Overall wheat exports by the top seven exporters were down 1% compared to a 15% increase the previous year.
U.S. wheat exports were up 1% to 26.5 million metric tons. Wheat exports were up 1.5% from Canada, 14.5% from Russia and 100% from Australia.
They were down 7.4% from Argentina, 32.3% from the European Union and 16.7% from Ukraine.
There’s still plenty of wheat globally. Prices are slowly moving but holding fairly steady, he said.
“We’re a little bit positive as to U.S. wheat. As long as our exports continue to hold and we’re able to move some of the supply out, I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape this coming year,” he said.
As for prices in 2020, U.S. corn prices went from $4.05 in January to a low of $3.20 in August. They recovered to $4.26 in November, an increase of 33%.
U.S. wheat prices went from $6 a bushel in January to $4.93 in June. They recovered to $6.33 in October, an increase of 28%.
Those price increases were not a fluke. The low to high increase in prices the previous year was 24% for corn and 19% for wheat, he said.
That’s a lot of volatility but also a lot of opportunity with the right marketing strategy, he said.