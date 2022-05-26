SPOKANE — Washington Grain Commission board members have set their budget at $7.8 million for next year, an increase of less than 1% over the current year.
"The board is very cognizant of the uncertainty that exists," said Glen Squires, CEO of the commission. He cited threats to the transportation system and erratic fuel and input markets.
"There's some areas of the budget to accommodate those uncertainties and needs that likely will arise," he said.
Squires attributed some of the increase to the cost of installing a fence around its office building in Spokane. Much of that will be offset by lower security personnel costs, he said.
The budget included more money for the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, the lobbying arm of the state's wheat industry. The commission increased funding from $995,000 to nearly $1.1 million. That accommodates the need for more work in Washington, D.C., to address challenges to the transportation system and development of the new farm bill, Squires said.
Market development was increased by $40,000. The commission anticipates 8 to 10 trade teams from overseas visiting Washington this summer, Squires said.
"We've been doing virtual meetings a lot, and those are continuing, but traveling is starting to happen," Squires said.
Commissioners and industry reps "absolutely" will be visiting customers overseas, too, he added.
"Some of that obviously we had in the budget last year, but that never occurred," he said.
About 25% of the budget, or $1.9 million, goes to research. The board ranks research project proposals by priority.
"Breeding and weed work are at the top," Squires said.
Education funding primarily increased to accommodate efforts the Wheat Week program, taught in fourth and fifth grades, who developed a program for high school students.
Growers are assessed 0.0075% for wheat and 1% for barley net receipts collected at the first point of sale.
Higher prices were more than offset by the lowest production since 1964 due to drought and heat, Squires said.
The commission tries to keep a year's operating budget in reserve in the event of a crop disaster. About $6.75 million is in reserves, Squires said.
Squires expects $6.1 million in assessment income for the current year, but said about $1 million is "underspent." Some items were in the budget, such as travel, but due to COVID, the commission didn't use the funding.
"Just because money's in the budget doesn't mean you automatically spend it," he said. "(Board members) are very much aware of the need and the importance of their representation of growers and the dollars that are provided. Their fiduciary responsibility, they take very seriously."