A Northwest wheat farmers cooperative has defeated a temporary restraining order sought by a major milling company with which it’s trying to break ties.
A federal judge has ruled that Archer Daniels Midland, a Chicago-based food processing and commodities trading company, has failed to prove the “extraordinary remedy of injunctive relief” is justified.
ADM had requested a temporary restraining order that would prohibit Columbia Plateau Producers — a cooperative that produces Shepherd’s Grain flour products — from terminating its milling contract with the company.
Columbia Plateau Producers, which is based in Reardan, Wash., had contracted with ADM to process its certified sustainably harvested grains into flour since 2006 but decided to switch to another milling company, Grain Craft, earlier this year.
The cooperative cited numerous examples of “lack of performance” by ADM, such as shutting down a key California milling facility, being unequipped to produce Shepherd’s grain pizza flour, delaying a distribution agreement and making label changes that confused consumers, among other problems.
ADM counters that it never breached the exclusive milling agreement with the cooperative, which is still bound to abide by the contract until 2022. The coronavirus has caused a surge in demand for Shepherd’s Grain retail flour, which ADM claims to have accommodated.
“ADM has worked tirelessly to increase its milling capacity, including extending dock hours, hiring more employees, and adding more shifts to its current employees,” the complaint said. “Due to the unique situation caused by the global pandemic, ADM has had to navigate through various organizational complications including supplying flour bags, scheduling milling time, and dealing with unprecedented demand.”
The breach of contract will allegedly result in $4 million in lost profits for ADM and harm its “brand, reputation and goodwill,” causing some of its customers to stop buying flour products from the company, according to the complaint.
The cooperative argued that ADM is trying to lock it into a “failed business relationship governed by a one-sided, unconscionable contract in an anti-competitive attempt to control the sustainable grain market.”
According to Columbia Grain Producers, ADM has repeatedly ignored its “cries for help” by failing to accommodate its milling needs and trying to stop the cooperative from hiring the services of a third-party miller to mitigate the problem.
While ADM can terminate the contract for any reason, the cooperative is forced to sell its grain only to the processor, which can simply decline requests to fulfill milling orders, the cooperative said. “ADM thus could control the sustainable flour market, processing as little or as much as it wanted, while restricting (Shepherd’s Grain’s) ability to grow and other millers to compete.”
U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice has agreed with Columbia Grain Producers that ADM isn’t likely to prevail on the merits of the lawsuit or that it’s likely to suffer irreparable harm without a temporary restraining order.
The “balance of the equities” also doesn’t tip in ADM’s favor, since it’s unlikely to lose substantial revenues if the contract is terminated, and the company also hasn’t shown that a temporary restraining order would serve the public interest, the judge said.