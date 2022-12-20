Wheat combine

Wheat stocks are low and price volatility is high, a University of Idaho professor says.

 Associated Press File

It’s been a volatile year for the grain markets due to issues ranging from war to adverse weather. The result is a tight wheat supply.

“Supply-chain uncertainty and unprecedented price and input volatility have been driven primarily by Russia and Ukraine, obviously big players in the global grain market,” said Norm Ruhoff, a clinical assistant professor of agricultural economics and rural sociology at the University of Idaho.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you