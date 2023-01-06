The Russia-Ukraine war had a "moderate" impact on agriculture in 2022, geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan said.
"Nothing nearly as big as what's coming," he said. "We've been very, very lucky so far."
Zeihan is an independent geopolitical analyst, author and speaker. Before starting his firm in 2012, he worked for 12 years at Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence firm and consultancy.
He has spoken at such events as the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention, the Washington Association of Wheat Growers’ AMMO workshop and Northwest Farm Credit Services’ Ag Outlook conference.
Zeihan pointed to "a lot" of Russian industrial accidents, as the technological and labor support provided by the West to Russia's chemical facilities has been withdrawn. The country is having problems with natural gas processing, he said.
"Some of these accidents are so big you can see them from orbit," Zeihan said.
Many companies don't want to affiliate themselves with "a genocidal government," he added.
"As of the first of the year, every reinsurance company in the world has stopped insuring Russian vessels," he said. "In that sort of environment, we should expect more problems rather than less."
If countries such as Brazil or India decided to offer sovereign indemnification, they can, Zeihan said. But the first time a ship gets hit, runs aground or has an accident and someone tries to cash in the insurance policy, the country has no experience in such matters, so it would immediately go into international arbitration. No other ship captain would even consider sailing for Russia, because the payout did not happen on time.
"We should be seeing significantly more disruptions out of the Russian space, regardless of what happens with the war, and of course, there's still a war going on," he said.
That means up to a 40% reduction in export flows out of Russia, which had been the world's largest fertilizer exporter, he said.
The ag industry was fortunate in 2022, because most producers in most commodities worldwide had "fantastic" weather, he said.
"It was the best weather for agriculture on record," Zeihan said. "Everyone had a bit of a reserve of fertilizer built up, and they chewed through that. But you can only chew through it once."
If reserves are lower and weather is more normal, Zeihan expects a rougher year in 2023, with more disruptions.
The more problems with fertilizer, the better for U.S. producers, he said. U.S. fertilizer supply chains are either internal or involved with Canada.
High natural gas prices in Europe in September resulted in the halting of nitrogen fertilizer production. Prices have dropped due to a "freakish" heat wave in Europe, freeing up natural gas for industrial uses again. But most of what's gone offline in Russia has stayed offline, Zeihan said, with no real reason to expect it to return.
He recommends watching Brazil, which imports three-fourths of its fertilizer, about 75% of which comes from Russia.
Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia are already at or near crisis points, importing similar volumes, he said. Brazil can afford fertilizer alternatives, but there will be signs of trouble along the way.
"If you see Brazil having problems, you know we're really in the s---," Zeihan said.
Brazil and Western Australia, also vulnerable to fertilizer import disruptions, would be bellwether countries, Zeihan said.
"When it's there, you know it's real, you know it's everywhere," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.