This time of year farmers are considering which wheat varieties to plant next spring, says Clark Neely, lead of Washington State University's cereal variety testing program.
One of the varieties they may be considering is the WSU hard red spring wheat Net CL+, a two-gene Clearfield wheat that has been in trials for three years and excels in all rainfall zones below 20 inches per year, Neely said.
"Net CL+ is a pretty significant bump in yield over the current available Clearfield lines, and then (WSU spring wheat breeder) Mike Pumphrey has newer stuff coming that's even better than Net CL+," Neely said, adding that they will be available in "probably three or four years."
Net CL+ should be available in limited quantities in 2021, he said.
Pumphrey's 8299 and 8302 Clearfield varieties consistently place at the top of trials in any zone with 12 inches or more of rainfall, Neely said.
Another new WSU spring variety is the two-gene Clearfield club wheat Hedge CL+. It is likely to be available in the spring of 2022, Neely said.